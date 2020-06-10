A screenshot of a bulletin of Zee News is doing the rounds on social media, claiming that after 15 June, another lockdown could be imposed in India. However, we found that this screenshot has been morphed and that the news channel hadn’t shown any such news.CLAIMAccording to the screenshot of what appears to be a news bulletin by Zee News, the Home Ministry has given signals that there is a possibility of another lockdown being imposed after 15 June.The screenshot also says that air and train travel will once again stop. We found some people sharing the screenshot on Facebook.Clip of Guj Girl Beaten for Eloping Viral as Dalit Thrashed in UPWHAT WE FOUNDDespite several searches, we found no such news published by Zee News or any other established media outlet which spoke of a lockdown possibly being imposed all over India after 15 June.Further, we compared photos of Zee News’ Breaking News bulletin and other templates and found no similarities with the screenshot in circulation. While the photo in circulation is maroon and white, Zee’s templates are generally white and bright red. Some photos which we found on their Twitter handle and website can be seen below.We have compiled several other breaking news templates of Zee News below, none of which look remotely like the screenshot in circulation. Not only were the colours different, the font used in the actual templates and the viral screenshot is also different.Further, we found that Zee News had also called out the screenshot as fake on their own website in an article. According to them, they have not shown any such news on their channel and said that the photo is completely fake and photoshopped.Therefore, it is clear that Zee News had not run any such news and the ‘screenshot’ is fake.(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.