Do These Photos Show Man Behaving Inappropriately With Tourist in India? No!

What did users say?: Those sharing the images have uploaded them with a caption that said, "A foreign girl had come to India for travelling and was visiting temples when she stopped to eat something on the roadside. That’s when a young man approached her and asked for ₹20. Thinking he needed help, the girl gave him ₹200 instead. But what allegedly happened next left people furious. The man reportedly grabbed her hand and started behaving inappropriately with her..."