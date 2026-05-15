Do These Photos Show Man Behaving Inappropriately With Tourist in India? No!

A set of images of man standing in close proximity of a woman and then grabbing her hand is being shared on the internet with a claim that they show a local in India behaving inappropriately with a tourist recently.
What did users say?: Those sharing the images have uploaded them with a caption that said, "A foreign girl had come to India for travelling and was visiting temples when she stopped to eat something on the roadside. That’s when a young man approached her and asked for ₹20. Thinking he needed help, the girl gave him ₹200 instead. But what allegedly happened next left people furious. The man reportedly grabbed her hand and started behaving inappropriately with her..."
What's the truth?: The claim is false. The incident dates back to April of this year and took place in Nepal.
How did we find that out?: We performed a simple Google Lens search on the first image and found similar visuals uploaded on an Instagram account named 'fitmin1992'.
It was shared on 7 May with a caption that in Nepali that loosely translates to, "Famous solo vlogger of Thailand, Mint Nawinda ji, said that she doesn't want to take action due to the much love and respect of Nepalis."
Finding the original video: Taking this as hint, we searched for Mint Nawinda on YouTube and came across a verified channel named 'Pin Channel'.
The full-version of the viral video was posted on 29 April with a title that said, "Trying CRAZY Nepal Street Food for the First Time! Buffalo Meat… I Didn’t Expect This."
At around the 38:18 timestamp, one can see the same man interacting with the vlogger and behaving inappropriately with her.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is from Nepal and not India as claimed in viral social media posts.
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