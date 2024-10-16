Did Late Ratan Tata’s Pet Dog ‘Goa’ Pass Away? No, Claim Is False!

Following industrialist Ratan Naval Tata's death, a claim is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that his dog named 'Goa' also recently passed away.
What have users said?: Those sharing the post have captioned it saying, "Sad news...Tatas pet Dog GOA DIES AFTER 3 DAYS ..OF HIS DEATH ..That's why they say that Dogs are more faithful to their masters, than human beings! (sic)."
We received a query about the viral claim on our WhatsApp tipline as well. Archives of similar such claims can be found here, here, and here.
What is the truth?: The claim is false. A Mumbai police officer debunked the misinformation on his social media profile and confirmed that 'Goa' is alive and well.
News reports: Using the help of keywords on Google, we came across a report published by Times Now on 15 October.
It said that a senior inspector in Mumbai Police named Sudhir Kudalkar debunked the rumours of the late Ratan Tata's pet dog's death.
The report said that Kudalkar personally confirmed about 'Goa' from Shantanu Naidu, a close friend of Tata.
In fact, Kudalkar posted on his official Instagram handle clarifying that the WhatsApp message circulating about 'Goa' is false.
He further requested people to refrain from spreading posts before verifying them.
Additionally, we could find no information confirming Goa's demise.
We have also contacted Kudalkar and Tata's former assistant, Shantanu Naidu, for additional information.
Conclusion: It's clear that there is no evidence to prove that Ratan Tata's pet dog Goa passed away shortly after his death.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)