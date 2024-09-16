Fact-Check: No, These Are Not Late Singer Lata Mangeshkar's 'Last Words'

A statement is going viral on social media to claim that these were the "last words" spoken by late singer Lata Mangeshkar.
The claim said, "Last words of Lata Mangeshkar, Nothing in this world is more true than death. The world's most expensive branded car is parked in my garage. But, I was confined to a wheelchair! All the different designs and colors, expensive clothes, expensive shoes, expensive accessories in this world are in my house. But I'm in a hospital-provided short gown!
I have a lot of money in my bank account so it is of no use to me. My house is like a palace to me, but I am lying in a small bed in a hospital. I kept moving to five star hotels in this world. But now I am being sent from one lab to another in the hospital!"
It ended with a message emphasizing on how one should be kind and helpful towards others.
Context: Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February 2022. The singer died due to COVID and pneumonia in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
What's the truth?: We didn't find any evidence to prove that these words were said by Mangeshkar.
Moreover, we found reports which link these statements to Kyrzayda Rodriguez, an fashion blogger from the Dominican Republic, who died in 2018 due to cancer.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and did not find any reports about these statements being linked to Mangeshkar.
We also did not find any such link on Mangeshkar's social media handles.
Next, we found an article shared by an online website of a newspaper from Kenya, The Standard.
This report stated that these statements were made by Kyrzayda Rodriguez, an fashion blogger from the Dominican Republic, who died in 2018 due to cancer.
Conclusion: Unrelated statements are going viral to claim that these were the 'last words' of singer Lata Mangeshkar.
