Fact-Check: No, These Are Not Late Singer Lata Mangeshkar's 'Last Words'

A statement is going viral on social media to claim that these were the "last words" spoken by late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The claim said, "Last words of Lata Mangeshkar, Nothing in this world is more true than death. The world's most expensive branded car is parked in my garage. But, I was confined to a wheelchair! All the different designs and colors, expensive clothes, expensive shoes, expensive accessories in this world are in my house. But I'm in a hospital-provided short gown!

I have a lot of money in my bank account so it is of no use to me. My house is like a palace to me, but I am lying in a small bed in a hospital. I kept moving to five star hotels in this world. But now I am being sent from one lab to another in the hospital!"

It ended with a message emphasizing on how one should be kind and helpful towards others.

Context: Mangeshkar passed away on 6 February 2022. The singer died due to COVID and pneumonia in Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.