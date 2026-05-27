Fact-Check: Does This Video Show Muslims Attacking Kolhapur Temple Priests? No!

A video showing a group of people assaulting each other, with some wearing white dhotis throwing coconuts at people, is being widely shared on social media.
The claim: The video is being shared with text which claims, "Approximately 20 priests present at the Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Temple smashed coconuts on the heads of a "desert gang" who had brought beef, chanted "Allah Akbar," and attempted to hurl the meat at the devotees...."u
How did we find out the truth?: Since the video carries NDTV India's logo, we looked for the video on their YouTube channel and X accounts.
We found that they had first shared the video on 23 March 2026 stating that it showed visuals from Kolhapur's Jyotiba Temple, where 15-20 priests attacked two devotees.
A keyword search for the incident led us a report by NDTV, which noted that according to the temple's authorities, the issue began after a "small group of devotees allegedly behaved in an unruly manner."
They further said that the clash took place after the devotees allegedly disrupted rituals and ignored repeated warnings, with the altercation leading to the priests' traditional robes to fall off.
Another report by The Indian Express carried both sides of the story. According to the priests, a group of youths disrupted the aarti after throwing gulaal-filled coconuts at the priests. The commotion knocked over arrangements and some priests' traditional clothes were pulled off.
On the other hand, the sarpanch of the village that the devotees were from said that one of them was playing the halgi and lost his balance while dancing, accidentally pushing the priest.
Manoj Patil, the sarpanch, rubbished the priests' claims about the devotees being intoxicated, saying that there was a ban on the sale of liquor during the three-day festival during which the incident happened.
Local police in Kodoli had filed a case of rioting and disturbing the peace against devotees and priests, The Times of India reported.
None of the reports mentioned anything about Muslims in connection with the incident.
The Quint reached out to Kodoli Police Station's Assistant Police Inspector Chetan Masutage, who categorically denied the communal angle given to the video.
Clarifying that the video was from the Jyotiba temple, and not the Mahalakshmi temple as claimed, he said that the fight was between local devotees and the priests and that both parties belonged to the Hindu community.
Conclusion: An old video of an altercation between devotees and priests at Kolhapur's Jyotiba Temple is being shared with a false communal claim.
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