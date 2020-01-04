‘Sun Chants Om,’ Says Kiran Bedi in a Tweet... Only, It Doesn’t
CLAIM
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi took to Twitter on Saturday, 4 January, to share a video claiming that NASA has recorded the sound of the Sun, and the sound it emits is ‘Om’.
At the time of reporting, this video had over 72,000 views and had been re-shared 1,600 times.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint could verify that there is no truth to the claim stated in the video. NASA has not released any report which suggests anything remotely similar to what is said in the video.
WHAT WE FOUND
After conducting a keywords search using terms like ‘Sound of Sun by NASA’ we were directed to a video uploaded on NASA’s YouTube handle on 25 July 2018.
According to a report by NASA, a group of scientists from NASA and the ESA (The European Space Agency) studied the Sun for over 20 years to document its sounds and movements.
The report also claims that the Sun produces a low, pulsing "heartbeat". To create the audio clip above, researcher of Stanford University processed 40 days of data from SOHO's Michelson Doppler Imager (MDI).
As one can observe, the thrum from NASA’s actual recording of the Sun does not sound like an ‘Om’.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)