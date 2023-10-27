No, This Video Does Not Show Kim Jong Un Making Remarks on Israel-Palestine

A video of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows him speaking on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

What about the video?: The 33 seconds-long video carried English subtitles of the leader's speech. According to the subtitles, the leader blamed the Biden administration for the Israel-Palestine and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. It purportedly also showed him expressing his support to Donald Trump for the upcoming elections.