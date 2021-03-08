Kerala BJP Candidate’s 2017 Promise of ‘Quality Beef’ Revived

“I will ensure quality beef and standard abattoirs in my constituency. My opponents are citing beef ban just to portray my party in bad light,” the article quoted the BJP candidate as saying.

An article published by The Quint in 2017 mentioned that a day after his "quality beef" remark kicked up a storm, Sreeprakash had made it clear that he was against cow slaughter and he stood by the party's national policy on the matter, even as the state leadership said a clarification would be sought from him.

Several news outlets such as NDTV, India Today had reported the incident in 2017.

Evidently, an old claim made by Kerala BJP candidate of promising “quality beef” was revived by many social media users ahead of the 2021 Kerala Assembly polls.