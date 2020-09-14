No, That’s Not Karni Sena Convoy Enroute Mumbai to Support Kangana

Unrelated visuals showing a convoy of cars are being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows Hindu fringe group Karni Sena travelling to Mumbai to show support for Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

However, we at The Quint found that the claim is baseless as the images and videos in question can be traced back to at least 2016 and have nothing to do with Karni Sena’s support for Ranaut.