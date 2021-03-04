Kangana Used Google Image of Smoothie? No, Screenshots Are Edited
Social media users falsely alleged that Kangana Ranaut passed off an image from a recipe site as self-made food.
A freshly-made bowl of smoothie caused quite a stir on Twitter, as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared an image of it on Thursday, 4 March. Soon after, several social media users falsely alleged that she had passed off an image from a recipe site as 'self-made food’.
However, we found that the image shared by these users of search results on Google were in fact photoshopped to make false claims.
Ranaut had posted a picture of a fruit smoothie with the caption, “There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits (sic)”
CLAIM
Social media users shared a Google reverse image search result, showing that the same picture could be seen on a website called, Kuvings.
The claim also went viral on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A reverse image search of Ranaut’s picture gave us similar results, which showed an image of the ‘spring acai bowl recipe’ on Kuvings, an Australian site for kitchenware and recipes.
However, the image was different from what Ranaut had shared.
Clearly, Ranaut’s image was morphed onto the Google reverse image search results. A comparison of the two can be seen below.
Looking through the images on the Kuvings’ website, we didn’t find an image identical to the one the actor had shared.
Further, Ranaut had also shared more pictures of the bowl, one of which shows her holding the bowl.
With a keyword search, we also found the image of ‘smoothie recipes’ on Taste of Home, a website on food and recipes. The comparison of the morphed photo shared by users with the original one can be seen below.
The actor also shared another picture of the table on which she had placed the bowl of smoothie, with a glass on it.
Evidently, social media users have falsely claimed that Ranaut took pictures from Google and passed them off as her own.
