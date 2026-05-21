Does This Video Show John Oliver Criticising PM Modi's Hague Visit? No, It's AI

A video purportedly showing 'Last Week Tonight' host John Oliver criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent visit to The Hague is being shared on social media.
What does he say in the video?: In the video, shared by Instagram user 'khabar_lo' on Instagram on 19 May, Oliver can be heard speaking about PM Modi's visit to The Hague in Netherlands from 15-17 May, particularly his address to members of the Indian diaspora on 16 May.
Oliver said, "Modi's Hague visit gave the world two very different Indias. Inside the venue, it was all applause, speeches, diaspora pride, and carefully polished diplomacy: basically the international relatioms version of a LinkedIn post."
He purportedly adds that outside the venue, protesters were telling a very different story. "They raised slogans, accused the Indian state of repression and demanded global attention to issues India would much rather keep off camera."
How did we find out the truth?: We went to the official YouTube channel of 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' and watched their latest episode, titled 'Structured Settlements & Factoring Companies', uploaded on 18 May.
In it, while Oliver can be seen wearing the same clothes as the video being circulated online, he does not mention PM Modi or his Europe tour at any point in the 28-minute-long video.
The episode preceding the latest episode was uploaded on 11 May, in which he couldn't have spoken about PM Modi's visit to The Hague as it took place four days later on 15 May.
We then visited the Instagram page of the show, but couldn't find any reel or video which matched the video being circulated online.
What did a detection tool show?: Next, we ran the viral video through 'Hive Moderation', an AI-detection platform.
Upon doing so, the results showed that 99.2 percent of the video was likely to have AI-generated speech and 90.6 percent of it was likely to be deepfake.
Further, a simple Google search with keywords 'John Oliver criticises PM Modi Hague visit' did not point to any credible news reports.
Conclusion: John Oliver did not criticise PM Modi's recently concluded visit to the Netherlands and other European countries. The video depicting the same has been generated using AI.
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