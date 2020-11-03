Joe Biden Without a Mask on Flight? The Viral Image is Old

The photo was widely called out on Twitter as an old picture from 2019.

A keyword search of ‘Joe Biden travelling 2019’ led us to an article by Vogue, carrying the image.

Dated 20 October, the profile of Biden’s travelling national press secretary Remi Yamamota, carries the viral image with the caption, “Yamamoto and Biden huddle on a flight to South Carolina in November 2019.”

The photo was taken by photographer Adam Schultz for the campaign, Biden for President.