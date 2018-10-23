A number of factual errors in the letter indicate that it is fake.

To begin with, Clement Attlee was not the prime minister of England, but the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Said to be written to Clement Attlee, the letter spells his last name incorrectly at the very beginning. This kind of an error in an official letter coming from Nehru, who is known to be well-versed in English, is hard to imagine.

In the letter dated 27 December 1945, Nehru is saying how Bose “has been allowed to enter Russian territory by (Joseph) Stalin. This is clear treachery and betrayal of faith by the Russians as Russia has been an ally of the British-Americans [...]”