Clipped Video Showing Islamic Slogans Being Raised at CJP Protest Is Misleading

A video of the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar is being shared on social media, where the protesters appear to be raising Islamic slogans at the site.
In the short clip, which was shared by OpIndia's editor Nupur Sharma, protesters raise the slogan, "Naara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar," which led her to ask how the protest was "not Shaheen Bagh 2.0."
At the time of writing this report, Sharma's post had gathered over 4.8 lakh views.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
But...?: The claim is misleading, as the video has been cropped.
Longer versions of the video show people raising pro-India and pro-Hindu slogans before raising the Islamic slogan.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search, which led us to several posts sharing longer versions of the video.
One of those was a YouTube short, which showed one of the protesters, possibly a person from the Muslim community, raising slogans in support of India and Hinduism before raising the Islamic slogan.
Here, the person with the microphone is heard saying,
"Who says that we Muslims don't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'? We say it! We are all united! Jai Shri Ram! Bharat Mata ki Jai! Naara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar!"
An Instagram post sharing this video carried the username 'youtuber_sufiyan'.
This account, which has shared several videos of the protest, appears to have been the source of the video.
Conclusion: A cropped video is being shared with the misleading claim that protesters at Jantar Mantar raised Islamic slogans.
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