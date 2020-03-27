No, That’s Not a ‘Demon’ in Italy – It’s a Digital Creation
A video which shows a creature on top of a dome-like structure has created confusion among users on social media. Many people are sharing this video with a claim that it shows a “demon bird in Italy”.
The message has been shared with multiple claims, one of which reads, “Appearance of devil top of church in Italy some days ago”.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video is not real. It shows a digitally created structure and not a demon. This video was uploaded in June 2019 by a YouTube handle called ‘JJPD Producciones’ which is run by two Nicaraguan YouTubers. They are brothers who create videos of paranormal encounters, horror tales with special effects.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The video that we received by email had a logo on its top right corner which read ‘JJPD Producci’.
We then searched YouTube with the same name and came across a YouTube channel where this video was uploaded in 2019.
The caption of the video read, ‘Demon Terrifies in Granada City – Nicaragua 2019 – Gargola?’
We came across several such video on the YouTube channel.
Evidently, a digitally created feature has been passed off as a demon attacking Italy.
