AI-Generated Image of Benjamin Netanyahu on Hospital Bed Goes Viral as Real

This image is not real and is AI-generated.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

An image showing Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on a hospital bed is going viral on social media as a recent one.

This image is not real and is AI-generated.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This image is not real but AI-generated.

  • While Netanyahu underwent a hernia procedure last week, this photo is fake.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Netanyahu's official X (formerly Twitter) account and did not find any such image shared by him.

  • In fact, we found a post from 2 April about Netanyahu's health update which specified that he has been discharged from the hospital.

  • It also carries his photo and shows him in a good condition.

  • We also ran the image through AI-detection tools like Hive Moderation and True Media.

  • These tools also concluded that the viral image is not authentic and is AI-generated.

  • Both of the tools showed 97 percent likely to be AI-generated.

  • Screenshot from Hive.

    (Source: Hive/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An image of Benjamin Netanyahu generated on Artificial intelligence is being shared as a real image.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read More
