AI-Generated Image of Benjamin Netanyahu on Hospital Bed Goes Viral as Real

An image showing Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on a hospital bed is going viral on social media as a recent one.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked Netanyahu's official X (formerly Twitter) account and did not find any such image shared by him.
In fact, we found a post from 2 April about Netanyahu's health update which specified that he has been discharged from the hospital.
It also carries his photo and shows him in a good condition.
We also ran the image through AI-detection tools like Hive Moderation and True Media.
These tools also concluded that the viral image is not authentic and is AI-generated.
Both of the tools showed 97 percent likely to be AI-generated.
Screenshot from Hive.
(Source: Hive/Screenshot)
Conclusion: An image of Benjamin Netanyahu generated on Artificial intelligence is being shared as a real image.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)