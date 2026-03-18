Video Shows IRGC Launcher Operators Surrendering Before Israeli Drone? No

A video two men standing in front of a vehicle, while one of them could be seen waving a white cloth, is going viral on the internet with users claiming to be a recent incident from Iran.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named 'Safety Swipe' shared the clip with a caption that said, "IRGC launcher operators surrendering in front of an Israeli drone".
What's the truth?: The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real visuals.
Discrepancies in the viral video: On going through the clip, we found that the shadows of the men appeared to be inconsistent.
The hand movements of the men seemed mechanical, which is one of the most common indicators of AI-generated visuals.
The video also carried a watermark that said "@RAVIO.Note".
About the handle: On searching for the text on Google, we came across an Instagram account called "ravio.note".
While we could not find the viral video posted on this account (could be deleted), we saw that the user often shares AI-generated content.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof ran the video through two detection tools named — 'DeepFake-O-Meter' and 'Hive Moderation' to further verify its authenticity.
One of the detectors of the first tool showed around 100 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
The second tool gave around 82 percent chances of the viral video being generated using an AI tool.
(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)
The tool showed around 100 percent probability of the video being an AI-generated one.
(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/Screenshot)
Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been generated using the help of AI tools.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)