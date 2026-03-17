This Image of 'Iranian Missile' Carrying Message Related to Epstein Is Fake

An image of a missile carrying a text in Persian that loosely translates to "In memory of the victims of Epstein Island" is going viral on the internet with users linking it to the recent tensions between Israel and Iran.
What have users said?: Those sharing the claim have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Written on an Iranian missile: "In memory of the victims of Epstein Island"."
What are the facts?: The image has been altered. The original and full-version of the photo was traced back to 6 February, which predated the tensions between the two countries.
Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool showed that both the images appeared to be AI-generated.
How did we find that out?: We started with a reverse image search on the viral image and found the full-version of the visual uploaded on an online website named 'prokal'.
It was shared on 4 March. This time, we repeated the process of reverse image search on the full-version of the image and found an older post shared on an X handle called 'War Pulse'.
It was shared on 6 February, which made it clear that the image predated the recent tensions between Israel and Iran. It also made it evident that the viral image was indeed altered to add the text.
What did Google's AI tool show?: At first, we passed the viral image through the tool named 'Gemini' and asked it deploy 'SynthID' to check the authenticity of the photo.
The tool responded by saying, "Based on a digital watermark analysis, this image contains signals indicating that it was created or edited using Google's AI tools."
The tool showed that the full-version, too, carried a digital watermark indicating that it was created using AI tools.
About the Khorramshahr ballistic missile: A news report published on 26 May 2023 by Associated Press talked about Iran unveiling the latest iteration of its liquid-fuelled Khorramshahr ballistic missile.
The visual of the missile showed that it was painted black and yellow.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image was edited and carried a digital watermark that indicated it was generated using Google's AI tools.
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