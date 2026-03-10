Old, Unrelated Video Passed off as Iran’s Recent Attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv

A video which shows damaged parts spread across a road filled with vehicles, with flames coming out in the background, is going viral on the internet as recent visuals from Israel's Tel Aviv.
What did the viral post say?: The X (formerly Twitter) user had shared the clip saying, "Israelis are now living in Hell, so they’re leaving. Over 2,000,000 Israelis have left Palestine."
What is the truth?: The video dates back to February 2025 and reportedly shows the aftermath of a plane crash in the United States' Philadelphia.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Hakan Tuluhan'.
It was shared on 1 February 2025 with a title that said, "Update on the Plane That Crashed in Philadelphia! What is Going on? #philadelphia #planecrash #shorts."
Other sources: On using the above findings as a hint, we executed a keyword search on YouTube. This directed us to the same version of the viral clip uploaded on a different channel called 'The Truth Lies '.
The video was posted on 2 February 2025 with a caption that said, "More footage of the Philadelphia plane crash. #Philly #Planecrash #breaking #fyp #shorts."
News report about the crash: A report published in CBS News said that six passengers aboard a medical jet and one person on the ground died after the plane crashed in a neighbourhood located in Philadelphia.
It further mentioned that the crash caused an explosion, which set several homes in the area ablaze.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent tensions between Israel and Iran.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)