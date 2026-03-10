ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old, Unrelated Video Passed off as Iran’s Recent Attack on Israel’s Tel Aviv

Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the recent tensions between Israel and Iran.

A video which shows damaged parts spread across a road filled with vehicles, with flames coming out in the background, is going viral on the internet as recent visuals from Israel's Tel Aviv.

What did the viral post say?: The X (formerly Twitter) user had shared the clip saying, "Israelis are now living in Hell, so they’re leaving. Over 2,000,000 Israelis have left Palestine."

This above post had clocked over eight thousand views on X. More archives of similar such claims could be found here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: The video dates back to February 2025 and reportedly shows the aftermath of a plane crash in the United States' Philadelphia.

How did we find that out?: On conducting a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Hakan Tuluhan'.

  • It was shared on 1 February 2025 with a title that said, "Update on the Plane That Crashed in Philadelphia! What is Going on? #philadelphia #planecrash #shorts."

Other sources: On using the above findings as a hint, we executed a keyword search on YouTube. This directed us to the same version of the viral clip uploaded on a different channel called 'The Truth Lies '.

  • The video was posted on 2 February 2025 with a caption that said, "More footage of the Philadelphia plane crash. #Philly #Planecrash #breaking #fyp #shorts."

News report about the crash: A report published in CBS News said that six passengers aboard a medical jet and one person on the ground died after the plane crashed in a neighbourhood located in Philadelphia.

  • It further mentioned that the crash caused an explosion, which set several homes in the area ablaze.

Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent tensions between Israel and Iran.

