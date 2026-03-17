AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared With Claims of an Iranian Attack on Israel

A video of a man recording massive strikes near the sea is going viral on the internet.
The claim: The video is making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Iran's attack on a nuclear site near the sea in Israel.
How did we find out the truth?: Firstly, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens.
However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.
The video was checked for the SynthID watermark, but no GoogleAI watermark was detected. However, the video contains several red flags, which are indicators of AI-generated content.
One of the indicators was the morphing textures, which can be noticed in the water and sky, which are common in AI-generated videos.
The way the debris falls and the wave interacts with the buildings also looks unnatural.
We ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, which showed that the viral clip was generated using AI.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with false claims that it is of an attack by Iran on Israel.
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