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AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared With Claims of an Iranian Attack on Israel

There are no credible sources to support the claim that Iran attacked a nuclear site in Israel.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video of a man recording massive strikes near the sea is going viral on the internet.

The claim: The video is making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Iran's attack on a nuclear site near the sea in Israel.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is AI-generated and does not show authentic footage of an attack on Israel.

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How did we find out the truth?: Firstly, we divided the clip into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens.

  • However, we did not find any credible sources to prove the validity of the claim.

  • The video was checked for the SynthID watermark, but no GoogleAI watermark was detected. However, the video contains several red flags, which are indicators of AI-generated content.

  • One of the indicators was the morphing textures, which can be noticed in the water and sky, which are common in AI-generated videos.

The way the debris falls and the wave interacts with the buildings also looks unnatural.

We ran the video through the DeepFake-O-Meter tool, which showed that the viral clip was generated using AI.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared with false claims that it is of an attack by Iran on Israel.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Israel   Iran   Factcheck 

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