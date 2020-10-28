Influenza Vaccinations Not Linked to Increased COVID-19 Risk

We reached out to Dr Shahid Jameel, a virologist and director of Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University. Dr Jameel, who himself took the flu vaccine recently, dismissed the claim and said one gets COVID-19 by how careful or careless they are in wearing masks, washing hands with soap and maintaining distance.

Another study published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science shows the flu vaccine is the single most important intervention to help stay healthy this fall and winter.

"This year, it's even more important to receive the flu vaccination to help prevent a twindemic of flu and COVID-19," the study authors wrote.