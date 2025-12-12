Clip of Indira Gandhi Not Answering a Question About Emergency Is AI-Generated

A video claiming to show an interview of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, where a journalist asks her a question about the Emergency is being shared on social media.
What does he say?: In the video, the unidentified journalist purportedly asks her, "आपातकाल लगा कर आप ने किसका लोकतंत्र बचाया था? देश का या अपनी कुर्सी का? इंदिरा जी, जवाब दीजिए."
[Translation: By imposing the Emergency, whose democracy did you save? The country's or your own position? Indira ji, please answer.]
Since the clip ends here, social media users, including Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana's state head for social media Arun Yadav, shared it saying that Gandhi had no response to the question.
How do we know?: We ran the question asked by the reporter as a keyword search on Google,
We saw that there were no credible sources sharing any reports or videos about this incident.
When we ran the caption in the claim as a keyword search, we noticed that each result we saw was no more than a week old, which is odd for a video of a former prime minister's interview.
On careful observation, we noticed that Gandhi's face in the video looked different than what she actually looked like.
On comparing this video with an actual photo of Gandhi's, one can see that they are not the same.
Because of the mismatch, we ran the video through Hive Moderation's AI-generated content detection tool.
It showed us a 99.9 percent likelihood of the video being an AI-generated one.
We also checked the audio track in the claim on Hiya's Deepfake Voice Detector, which gave it an authenticity score of one out of 100, labelling it as a deepfake.
Conclusion: An AI-generated video is being shared to falsely claim that former PM Indira Gandhi was unable to respond to a question about the Emergency.
