Fact-Check: 2017 Video of Indigo Staffers Assaulting Man Viral as Recent

The video dates back to October 2017, when Rajeev Katyal was assaulted by IndiGo staffers at Delhi's IGI airport.

A video showing airline attendants manhandling and misbehaving with an elderly man has gone viral on social media platforms, where users are sharing the video as one of a recent incident of IndiGo flight attendants doing so.

IndiGo was in the news recently after it placed a record-breaking order for 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

The claim is viral on Twitter and Facebook, and is also being shared on YouTube.

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here and here.)

But...?: The incident is six years old.

  • The video dates back to 15 October 2017, where a man identified as Rajiv Katyal was manhandled at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by IndiGo staffers.

  • The airline issued a statement regarding the incident mentioning that the person who shot the video had been fired and apologised for the passenger's ill-treatment.

How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for news reports related to the viral video.

This led us to a report by India Today, which carried screenshots of the viral video and was published on 8 November 2017.

The article was published on 8 November 2017.

(Source: India Today/Altered by The Quint)

  • The report identified the man as Rajeev Katyal, mentioning that the video showed a "heated scuffle" between Katyal and IndiGo staffers at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

  • India Today mentioned that the altercation took place after Katyal reportedly took shade under at aeroplane's wing while waiting for a bus.

  • It also carried a statement by IndiGo's former President Aditya Ghosh, where Ghosh said that employees involved had been "immediately suspended" during the investigation.

  • The statement added that Ghosh had personally apologised to Katyal on a call "the very same day," and that the "main culprit" had been terminated.

  • The airline's verified Twitter account had shared this statement while apologising to Katyal in another tweet.

What action did IndiGo take?:

  • The airlines' statement added that Ghosh had personally apologised to Katyal on a call "the very same day" and that the "main culprit" had been terminated.

  • According to an article by The News Minute, the incident took place on 15 October 2017, after which the then Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha sought a detailed report.

  • Sinha had shared a series of tweets regarding the incident.

  • TNM reported that the airline had fired the "whistleblower" – one Montu Kalra – who recorded the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: The viral video of IndiGo staffers assaulting a man dates back to 15 October 2017 and is not a recent incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint

