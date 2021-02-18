No, Indian Oil Corporation Has Not Been Sold off To Adani Group

A photograph showing an Indian Oil-Adani Gas fuel pump has been shared on social media with a claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government has sold Indian Oil Corporation Ltd to the Adani Group of Industries.

However, we found that Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) is a 50-50 joint venture company of Indian Oil Corporation and Adani group, and was founded in 2013.