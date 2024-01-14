ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Video From USA Falsely Shared as Indian Navy Training Underwater

This video shows an underwater training video from the US and does not show Indian Navy as claimed.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a group of men training underwater while their hands and legs are tied up is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows the training behind the Indian Navy.

This video shows an underwater training video from the US and does not show Indian Navy as claimed.

What's the truth?: This video shows a training conducted by an organisation named Deep End Fitness in USA. They train military candidates.

  • This is unrelated to the Indian Navy.

How did we find out the truth?: We checked Indian Navy's official social media handles but could not find this viral video shared by them.

  • Then we performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and this led us to an Instagram post carrying the same video.

  • This was shared by 'House of Highlights' a page sharing sports content on 11 July 2023.

  • The caption credited the video to Deep End Fitness, an organisation which trains military candidates or civilians for underwater fitness.

  • Their official Instagram page had shared the viral video on 29 May 2023.

  • The caption mentioned about Happy Memorial Day Weekend.

  • We found several similar videos of the underwater training sessions on their page.

  • We also visited their website and found out that they conduct private training sessions as well as military preparation in the USA.

This video shows an underwater training video from the US and does not show Indian Navy as claimed.

These training sessions are conducted in the USA.

We have reached out to them to get more context about the viral video and the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Conclusion: A video from USA is being falsely shared as a clip of Indian Navy training underwater.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Indian Navy   Fact Check   Webqoof 

