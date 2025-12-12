Fake Letter Shared To Claim Indian Govt Asked Russia To Replace S-400 Systems

A notification is being circulated on social media platforms claiming that the Indian government has recently requested Russia to replace the S-400 air defence systems.
What have users said?: Those sharing the image have captioned it saying, "Indian request to Russia for replacement of S 400 systems destroyed during the Pakistan India May 2025 conflict (sic)."
What are the facts?: There is no evidence to support the claim that the Indian government has indeed asked Russia for the replacement of S-400 systems. The notification carried multiple evident discrepancies.
Discrepancies in the viral letter: A closer look at the image showed that the word replacement was misspelt in the heading.
A vertical line could be seen in the fourth point, where India has been mentioned.
Both these mistakes pointed us towards the possibility that the notification was fabricated. Such simple discrepancies are usually not spotted in official documents.
No news reports: Team WebQoof did not find any credible news reports or information available in the public domain that talked about India asking Russia for the replacement of S-400 systems.
PIB debunks the claim: The official X handle of Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing clarified that the viral notification was "fake".
The post shared on 8 December said, "Several Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter on social media, falsely claiming that the S-400 systems were destroyed during the India–Pakistan tensions in May 2025 and now India has requested Russia to replace the S-400 systems..."
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral notification being shared to claim that India has asked Russia to replace S-400 systems is fake.
Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)