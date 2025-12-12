ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fake Letter Shared To Claim Indian Govt Asked Russia To Replace S-400 Systems

We found no evidence to support the claim that the Indian government has indeed made such a request.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
A notification is being circulated on social media platforms claiming that the Indian government has recently requested Russia to replace the S-400 air defence systems.

What have users said?: Those sharing the image have captioned it saying, "Indian request to Russia for replacement of S 400 systems destroyed during the Pakistan India May 2025 conflict (sic)."

The post on X had gained over two lakh views at the time of writing this report. Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: There is no evidence to support the claim that the Indian government has indeed asked Russia for the replacement of S-400 systems. The notification carried multiple evident discrepancies.

Discrepancies in the viral letter: A closer look at the image showed that the word replacement was misspelt in the heading.

  • A vertical line could be seen in the fourth point, where India has been mentioned.

  • Both these mistakes pointed us towards the possibility that the notification was fabricated. Such simple discrepancies are usually not spotted in official documents.

No news reports: Team WebQoof did not find any credible news reports or information available in the public domain that talked about India asking Russia for the replacement of S-400 systems.

PIB debunks the claim: The official X handle of Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing clarified that the viral notification was "fake".

  • The post shared on 8 December said, "Several Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a letter on social media, falsely claiming that the S-400 systems were destroyed during the India–Pakistan tensions in May 2025 and now India has requested Russia to replace the S-400 systems..."

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral notification being shared to claim that India has asked Russia to replace S-400 systems is fake.

Topics:  Russia   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

