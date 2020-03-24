Did Indian Army Set Up 1000-Bed Quarantine Facility in Barmer? No!
A set of three images have been doing the rounds on social media with a claim that the Indian Army in Rajasthan’s Barmer has “constructed a hospital with over 1000 beds” as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
CLAIM
The message states that the Indian Army in Barmer, not only has constructed a hospital with more than 1000 beds for the people, but subsequently has also gifted three hospitals to the central government.
Attached to the message are three images which are being claimed as a proof for the aforementioned message.
This message along with the screenshot of three photos were widely shared over Twitter and Facebook.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Indian Army has denied the news of the quarantine facility. The Indian Army’s official Twitter handle has called the message “untrue.” They wrote, “A fake input is circulating on Social Media that #IndianArmy has established 1000 bed quarantine facility in Barmer.”
Further the images have turned out to be from different places used at different periods of time. Let’s take a look at all of them.
IMAGE 1
We conducted a reverse search on the first image and it led us to an article on Trend News Agency. The photograph appears in an article titled ‘Russia to donate mobile hospital worth KGS 5.5 mln to Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry’ dated 11 September 2019.
The Quint has not been able to independently verify the picture but the fact that the picture has been used earlier too makes it evident that it doesn’t show a news quarantine facility by the Indian Army.
IMAGE 2
Following a Google search, we found that the image was from 16 November 2008, from March Air Reserve Base in Califronia, US.
The photo was taken by the staff of the US Air Force. The article stated that the mobile field hospital is owned by the California Emergency Medical Services Authority and aims to provide emergency medical care.
IMAGE 3
On doing a reverse search we came across the picture on the official Twitter handle of the Principal Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence. The picture is as old as 2015 and shows the Army Medical Corps at Kathmandu Air Base to aid the people who were rescued during the Nepal earthquake.
Evidently, a set of unrelated photos along with a false claim has been circulated all over social media at a time when India’s health care system has been challenged by the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
