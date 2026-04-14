Videos of Manipur Violence Falsely Shared as One of Attacks Against Indian Army

Days after a suspected rocket attack on a civilian house left at least four, including a mother and her two children, dead in Manipur's Moirang in Bishnupur district on 7 April 2026, deadly violence broke out in the area.

Amid this, social media users shared two videos of people attacking an establishment and oil tankers on fire, sharing the former to claim that the locals had "set fire to the Governor’s House, and the Indian Army headquarters."