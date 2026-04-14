Videos of Manipur Violence Falsely Shared as One of Attacks Against Indian Army

Days after a suspected rocket attack on a civilian house left at least four, including a mother and her two children, dead in Manipur's Moirang in Bishnupur district on 7 April 2026, deadly violence broke out in the area.
Amid this, social media users shared two videos of people attacking an establishment and oil tankers on fire, sharing the former to claim that the locals had "set fire to the Governor’s House, and the Indian Army headquarters."
The second video was shared with a similar claim, which said that mobs in Manipur had "set fire to Indian Army trucks, and 22 Indian soldiers were killed."
Both videos were shared by an X account with the usernam '@proudindiannavi' and were cumulatively viewed over six lakh times.
The Quint also received queries to verify this claim on its WhatsApp tipline.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing these claims can be seen here, here, and here.)
But...?: The claims are misleading, as the mobs did not target the Indian Army.
The first video shows Bishnupur locals attacking a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, while the second shows people targeting oil tankers and not Indian Army trucks, as claimed.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran reverse image searches on each of the videos to find out the truth behind the viral claims.
VIDEO ONE
For the video showing people running while gunshots are heard, a reverse image search using Google Lens took us to an X post by Hindustan Times, which had shared the same video on 7 April.
They noted that it showed firing after "mobs tried to storm a CRPF camp," in protest to the rocket launcher attack that killed the family in Moirang.
Media organisation NewsX also shared the video in their report, stating that angry locals had attacked a CRPF camp.
No credible report or release said that the Indian Army or the governor's house were attacked.
The CRPF's open firing on the 400 people that stormed their camp left two dead and around 20 injured, NDTV reported.
Manipur Police and the Press Information Bureau (PIB), on their respective official Instagram pages, called out the claim, dubbing it "fake."
VIDEO TWO
Using Google Lens, we ran a reverse image search on the video of trucks on fire.
The search led us to posts and reports by local media networks, such as Guwahati Plus and Elite TV, both of which noted that protesters had set oil tankers on fire in Moirang, not Indian Army trucks.
Guwahati Plus reported that after the violence broke out, internet services had been suspended Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, with a curfew being imposed in Bishnupur.
The PIB took to their Facebook page to debunk this claim, categorically stating that the claims were "fake."
Conclusion: Two videos showing recent violence in Manipur are being shared with misleading claims about the Indian Army being attacked by locals.
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