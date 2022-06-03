That's Not IAS Rinku Dugga, Who Was Recently Transferred to Arunachal Pradesh

A video that shows a woman screaming and saying "I have cried all night" is being shared on social media with the claim that she is IAS Officer Rinku Dugga, who was recently transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Dugga and her husband, Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, were transferred out of Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

This was after English daily The Indian Express reported that athletes were forced to leave the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi so that the bureaucrat couple could walk their dog.