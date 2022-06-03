That's Not IAS Rinku Dugga, Who Was Recently Transferred to Arunachal Pradesh
The video shows a woman speaking in favour of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
A video that shows a woman screaming and saying "I have cried all night" is being shared on social media with the claim that she is IAS Officer Rinku Dugga, who was recently transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.
Dugga and her husband, Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, were transferred out of Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.
This was after English daily The Indian Express reported that athletes were forced to leave the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi so that the bureaucrat couple could walk their dog.
However, we found that this video was posted on a Pakistan-based YouTube channel on 24 May.
In the video, the woman showed support to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and made a statement referring to the raid on (retired) Justice Nasira Iqbal's residence.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "दिल्ली स्टेडियम मैदान में कुत्ते को घुमाने वाले. IAS मैडम का ट्रांसफर आर्डर मिलने के बाद।"
(Translation: One who used to take her dog for walk at the Delhi stadium field. The IAS officer after getting her transfer orders.)
In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Whose order is this? The person has embarrassed us, all of us have been ashamed. I have cried all night."
WHAT WE FOUND
While watching the video, we noticed a logo which read 'Native Media.'
Taking a cue from here, we searched on YouTube and found a channel called 'Native Media' which is a Pakistan-based media production house.
The video titled 'Chandanomics And Imranation Still Valid? | Vox Pop |' was posted on the channel on 24 May.
The viral part of the video can be seen from 1:55-2:04 minutes.
She refers to a raid at the residence of (retired) Justice Nasira Iqbal and goes on to say that she has cried all night.
This was in reference to the raids being conducted at the houses of several PTI party leaders after the change of government in the country.
Clearly, a video that shows a woman speaking in favour of Khan is being shared on social media as IAS Officer Rinku Dugga who was transferred.
