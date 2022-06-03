ADVERTISEMENT

That's Not IAS Rinku Dugga, Who Was Recently Transferred to Arunachal Pradesh

The video shows a woman speaking in favour of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
That's Not IAS Rinku Dugga, Who Was Recently Transferred to Arunachal Pradesh
i

A video that shows a woman screaming and saying "I have cried all night" is being shared on social media with the claim that she is IAS Officer Rinku Dugga, who was recently transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Dugga and her husband, Delhi's Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar, were transferred out of Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

This was after English daily The Indian Express reported that athletes were forced to leave the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi so that the bureaucrat couple could walk their dog.

Also Read

This Video Doesn't Show KK Being Rushed to the Hospital, It Is a Day Old

This Video Doesn't Show KK Being Rushed to the Hospital, It Is a Day Old
ADVERTISEMENT

However, we found that this video was posted on a Pakistan-based YouTube channel on 24 May.

In the video, the woman showed support to former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and made a statement referring to the raid on (retired) Justice Nasira Iqbal's residence.

CLAIM

The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "दिल्ली स्टेडियम मैदान में कुत्ते को घुमाने वाले. IAS मैडम का ट्रांसफर आर्डर मिलने के बाद।"

(Translation: One who used to take her dog for walk at the Delhi stadium field. The IAS officer after getting her transfer orders.)

In the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Whose order is this? The person has embarrassed us, all of us have been ashamed. I have cried all night."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/VJ99-LXKL">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

An archive of the post can be seen here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

More archived links can be seen here and here.

Also Read

Old Video of UP Police Beating SP Workers Falsely Linked to Gyanvapi Row

Old Video of UP Police Beating SP Workers Falsely Linked to Gyanvapi Row

WHAT WE FOUND

While watching the video, we noticed a logo which read 'Native Media.'

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The logo shows 'Native Media.'</p></div>

The logo shows 'Native Media.'

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Taking a cue from here, we searched on YouTube and found a channel called 'Native Media' which is a Pakistan-based media production house.

The video titled 'Chandanomics And Imranation Still Valid? | Vox Pop |' was posted on the channel on 24 May.

The viral part of the video can be seen from 1:55-2:04 minutes.

She refers to a raid at the residence of (retired) Justice Nasira Iqbal and goes on to say that she has cried all night.

This was in reference to the raids being conducted at the houses of several PTI party leaders after the change of government in the country.

Clearly, a video that shows a woman speaking in favour of Khan is being shared on social media as IAS Officer Rinku Dugga who was transferred.

Also Read

No, Meerut Police Did Not Put Up a Banner Denying Entry to BJP Workers

No, Meerut Police Did Not Put Up a Banner Denying Entry to BJP Workers
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×