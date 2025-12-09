Did India Not Allow Use of Its Airspace to Pak To Send Aid to Sri Lanka? No!

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that India recently refused to grant airspace to Pakistan for humanitarian aid flights headed to Sri Lanka following the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

What did the viral post say?: It read, " INDIA’S FACE EXPOSED AGAIN!! India has refused to grant airspace to Pakistan for humanitarian aid flights headed to Sri Lanka to help people affected by the ongoing flood disaster. Pakistan will now send the aid by ship."