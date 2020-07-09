Incident of Family Feud in Hyderabad Given a False Communal Angle

A video which shows a gravely injured man lying on the floor is being shared on various social media platforms with a false communal claim – that a Hindu youth was murdered in broad daylight by Muslims in the “name of secularism.”

We, however, found that it’s a case of family dispute and both the victim and the accused belong to the same community. The video is from 5 June, when Mohammad Imran Khan was murdered by his relatives Mohammad Mehtab Khan, Mohammad Taleb Khan, Mohammad Arbaz Khan, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ghouse Khan.