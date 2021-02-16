Images of Protesting German Farmers From 2019 Revived as Recent

The also contested that the government was “making it impossible for domestic agriculture to compete against imports, among other things.”

In September 2019, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet had decided on a series of proposals which included tighter restrictions on the use of pesticides and herbicides to protect insects, and on fertilizers to protect groundwater.

The German farmers have held a series of protests since then. Recently, from 6 to 9 February, the farmers protested in Berlin against the government’s proposed legislation to “halt a dramatic decline in insect populations,” which the farmers believe will threaten their livelihoods.

Visuals of the protests can be seen here and here.

However, images from 2019 were circulated on social media with the false claim that the German farmers have protested in solidarity with the demands of the Indian farmers.