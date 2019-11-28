ADVERTISEMENT

Images of Different Mosques Shared As Those of Babri Masjid 

Fact Check | Many pictures have been shared on social media with the claim that they are of the Babri Masjid.

Christie Syndor
Updated
WebQoof
4 min read
Many pictures have been shared on social media with the claim that they are of the Babri Masjid.
i

(Editor's Note: The story was first published on 28 November 2019 and is being republished from The Quint's archives in the light of the images recirculating on the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.)

CLAIM

The Supreme Court on 9 November put the Ayodhya dispute to rest by ruling in favour of the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed land.

Following this, many have been sharing pictures claiming to be of the demolished Babri Masjid on social media.

The caption along with the pictures reads, "ब्रिटिश म्यूजियम ने बाबरी मस्जिद की कुछ तस्वीरें शाया की (Translated: The British Museum has some photos of Babri Masjid)."

A screenshot of the tweet.
A screenshot of the tweet. 
(Photo Courtesy : Mohd Ashraf Khan/Twitter)

A post on Facebook featured another collection of images with a similar claim.

The pictures were shared with the caption, “Babri Masjid Beautiful photos. at British. Library (sic)."

A screenshot of the Facebook post.
A screenshot of the Facebook post. 
(Photo Courtesy: Manzoor Mir/Facebook)
TRUE OR FALSE?

The claim shared with these pictures is false, as the pictures in question are not of the Babri Masjid.

The Quint did a reverse image search of all the pictures and found out that five out of the six pictures shared are of different mosques from different regions.

Let's take a look at them one by one.

IMAGE 1

Motijheel Mosque in Murshidabad.
Motijheel Mosque in Murshidabad.
(Photo Courtesy: Image shared by user Mohd Ashraf Khan on Twitter)

The mosque in this image is not the Babri Masjid, but Motijheel Mosque in Murshidabad, West Bengal. On conducting a reverse image search on the picture, we found it on the official website of Murshidabad Municipality.

A screenshot of the website with the picture.
A screenshot of the website with the picture.
(Photo Courtesy: Murshidabad Municipality)
IMAGE 2

Jami Masji, Gulbarga Fort, in Karnataka
Jami Masji, Gulbarga Fort, in Karnataka
(Photo Courtesy: Image shared by user Mohd Ashraf Khan on Twitter)

This image is of the Jami Masji, Gulbarga Fort, in Karnataka. We found an article on Encyclopedia Britannica website featuring the image, identifying the structure as 'Jami Masjid' in Karnataka.

The image was credited to John Henry Rice.

A screenshot of the website which featured the image.
A screenshot of the website which featured the image. 
(Photo Courtesy: Encyclopedia Britannica/John Henry Rice)
IMAGE 3

This image is from a mosque in Turkey. The picture represents Yesil Cami (Green Mosque) in Bursa, Turkey.
This image is from a mosque in Turkey. The picture represents Yesil Cami (Green Mosque) in Bursa, Turkey.
(Photo Courtesy: Image shared by user Mohd Ashraf Khan on Twitter)

This image shows the Yesil Cami (Green Mosque) in Bursa, Turkey.

On conducting a reverse image search, we came across website Library of Congress which identified the structure. Taking a cue from there, we looked up Google maps and found similar images of the structure.

This image shows the Yesil Cami (Green Mosque) in Bursa, Turkey.
This image shows the Yesil Cami (Green Mosque) in Bursa, Turkey.
(Photo Courtesy: Google Maps/Screenshot)
IMAGE 4

Ibrahim Rauza, Bijapur, Karnataka.
Ibrahim Rauza, Bijapur, Karnataka.
(Photo Courtesy: Image shared by user Mohd Ashraf Khan on Twitter)

This image is of Ibrahim Rauza, Bijapur, Karnataka.

On conducting a reverse image search, we came across a stock image on dreamstime.com which gave us a cue that the image is of Ibrahim Rauza. We then looked for this location on Google Maps, and were able to see the images of the same corridor.

A screenshot of the Google Map image of Ibrahim Rauza, Bijapur, Karnataka.
A screenshot of the Google Map image of Ibrahim Rauza, Bijapur, Karnataka.
(Photo Courtesy: Google Maps)

IMAGE 5

Noh Gunbad mosque, Balkh, in Afghanistan.
Noh Gunbad mosque, Balkh, in Afghanistan.
(Photo Courtesy: Image shared by user Manzoor Nir on Facebook)

The image is of the Noh Gunbad mosque, Balkh, in Afghanistan. We were able to find the image on Stock image website, Alamy.

A screenshot of the website which featured the image.
A screenshot of the website which featured the image. 
(Photo Courtesy: Alamy)
IMAGE 6

Babri Masjid from the early 1900s
Babri Masjid from the early 1900s
(Photo Courtesy: Image shared by user Manzoor Nir on Facebook)

This picture, however, is of the Babri Masjid from the early 1900s, as an article on Fronline reports, attributing it to ‘The British Library Board’.

Clearly, a bunch of unrelated pictures have been used to claim that they are of the 16th century mosque, but the truth is, they are not.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: 

