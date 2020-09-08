Images From Web Series Used to Claim RSS Man Beaten in Kerala
The man seen in the images is actor Arjun Ratan and the scene is from a video uploaded on Karikku’s handle.
An image is circulating on social media with the claim that a man identified as Chandraboss who belongs to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was beaten in Kerala because he attended a Muslim wedding.
However, the man seen in the images is actor and content creator Arjun Ratan and the scene is from a video ‘Smile Please’ uploaded on a digital platform called Karikku.
CLAIM
The image is being used to claim how these incidents keep happening in Kerala.
The Twitter user Petyr Baelish who had tweeted the image with the same claim, later, tweeted: “I'm reading the comments on this tweet. Don't hurt your uncle, children #justiceforchandraboss#karikk ”
The image is also being circulated with the claim: “0% humanity, 100% literacy, Shame on Kerala!”
Several Facebook users, too, have shared the image with the same narrative.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Further, we could find that the man in viral image dressed in orange kurta was seen in the web series in the same attire. His character is named as Chandraboss in the video.
We found that in the last frame of the episode, the man can be seen with the same injuries and same clothes. However, this frame has been shot from a different angle.
The description of the video mentions the cast of the show and we were able to identify that the man seen in the image is Arjun Ratan. The actor had, on 19 August, shared the same images on his Instagram account.
It is noteworthy that neither the original images, nor the episode, show a saffron tilak on the actor’s face, like seen in the viral images.
Evidently, images of an actor from Malayalam web series were passed off with the false claim that they show an RSS man beaten in Kerala.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.