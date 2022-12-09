ADVERTISEMENT

Photos From Religious Gathering in Mathura Viral as Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raj

These images are from a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh and not Rajasthan, as claimed.

A set of two images showing a massive crowd is going viral on social media with a claim that these visuals are from Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

Where are the images from?: The images are from Mathura and show a gathering at Jai Gurudev Ashram, which identifies itself as a religious organisation in Mathura.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search and found a tweet that linked the images to a mass gathering at Jai Gurudev Ashram, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

  • A tweet by a user 'Pankaj ji mahraaj' from 3 December 2022, carried four images that matched one of the viral images.

  • Another tweet by the same user carried more images and one of them matched the other image.

(Note: Swipe to check other comparison)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Comparison between the viral image and the images found on Twitter.&nbsp;</p></div>

    Comparison between the viral image and the images found on Twitter.&nbsp;

    (Source: Altered by&nbsp;The Quint)

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Comparison between the viral image and the images found on Twitter.&nbsp;</p></div>

    Comparison between the viral image and the images found on Twitter.&nbsp;

    (Source: Altered by&nbsp;The Quint)

The Quint reached out to Baburam Thakur, General Secretary, of the organisation, who told us that the viral photos were from 3 December when the ashram had organised an event near the Mathura-Delhi bypass.

"The structure seen next to the stage in the photo is the Satsang Bhawan of the ashram."
Baburam Thakur, General Secretary

Further, the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Rajasthan on 4 December, whereas the viral photos have been on the internet since 3 December.

Conclusion: Evidently, images from Mathura's gathering were falsely linked to Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

