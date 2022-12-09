Photos From Religious Gathering in Mathura Viral as Bharat Jodo Yatra in Raj
These images are from a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh and not Rajasthan, as claimed.
A set of two images showing a massive crowd is going viral on social media with a claim that these visuals are from Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan.
Where are the images from?: The images are from Mathura and show a gathering at Jai Gurudev Ashram, which identifies itself as a religious organisation in Mathura.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search and found a tweet that linked the images to a mass gathering at Jai Gurudev Ashram, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
A tweet by a user 'Pankaj ji mahraaj' from 3 December 2022, carried four images that matched one of the viral images.
Another tweet by the same user carried more images and one of them matched the other image.
(Note: Swipe to check other comparison)
Comparison between the viral image and the images found on Twitter.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
Comparison between the viral image and the images found on Twitter.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
The Quint reached out to Baburam Thakur, General Secretary, of the organisation, who told us that the viral photos were from 3 December when the ashram had organised an event near the Mathura-Delhi bypass.
"The structure seen next to the stage in the photo is the Satsang Bhawan of the ashram."Baburam Thakur, General Secretary
Further, the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Rajasthan on 4 December, whereas the viral photos have been on the internet since 3 December.
Conclusion: Evidently, images from Mathura's gathering were falsely linked to Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Congress Fact Check Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.