Pic Shows Three IPS Officers From Same Family? It’s a False Claim
One of the police officers seen in the viral image, Shrut Kirti Somavanshi, said that the claim is “not true.”
An image showing three officers of the Indian Police Service is doing the rounds with an inspirational message that they belong to the same family.
However, one of the police officers seen in the viral image, Shrut Kirti Somavanshi, told The Quint that the claim being made is “not true.”
CLAIM
The photo is being shared with the claim: “Can you imagine Three IPS officers in one family? Yes. Meet this family of two brothers & a sister, all IPS officers. Inspirational! How proud their parents must be (sic).”
The tweet shared by one Nausheen Khan had garnered over 1,000 likes at the time of publishing the story. However, she later issued a clarification.
Several social media users shared the image on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We found several replies on the tweet shared by @DrNausheenKhan with people calling it “fake news”. A user identified the person in extreme left as ‘Shrut Somwanshi’ and said that the other two are his batchmates.
We came across an Instagram post shared by IPS officer Tushar Gupta that carried the same image. The user had tagged the other two people as: Shrut Kirti Somavanshi and Pooja Vashisth.
The Quint’s WebQoof team also viewed Tushar Gupta’s Instagram story which showed that Shrut Kirti Somavanshi had called out the viral image saying: “False information, refrain from sharing.”
Somavanshi told The Quint that the claim being made along with the image is not true. “Three of us are batchmates, not siblings,” he added.
We came across a notification published on the website of the Indian Police Service dated 19 December 2018. The notification was regarding the cadre allotments to the candidates allocated to the Indian Police Service on the basis of the results of the Civil Services Examination 2017.
We found the names of the aforementioned IPS officers in the same list, thereby, confirming that they belong to the same batch.
The list further showed that the home states of the three officers are also different with Tushar belonging to Punjab, Pooja to Haryana and Shrut Kirti to Uttar Pradesh.
Nausheen Khan, who had shared the image with a false claim, later issued a clarification: “Guys, they are not brothers & sisters of the same family as mentioned in the above tweet, however they are Brothers in Uniform, serving one family - the Nation!”
Evidently, an image of three IPS batch mates is being circulated with a false emotional message that they belong to the same family.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
