This Image Shows Incheon Airport in South Korea, Not UP's Noida Airport

The image shows the Incheon international airport in South Korea and not Noida International airport in Jewar.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image of South Korea's Incheon airport was falsely shared as Noida International Airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.</p></div>
i

An image is being widely shared by social media users and various media outlets as the visual of the Noida International Airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 25 November.

However, we found that the image is being falsely linked to the airport in Uttar Pradesh. The image shows the Incheon international airport in South Korea.

CLAIM

Online portal 'India.com' carried the viral image in its article on the Noida International airport.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>You can view the archived version <a href="https://archive.md/iMSdP">here</a>.</p></div>

You can view the archived version here.

(Source: Website/ Screenshot)

Media outlets such as The Indian Express, NewsMobile, Jagran English, Republic Bharat and Zee News also carried the image in question while reporting about the Noida International airport and the archived version of their tweets can be seen here, here, here, here and here.

Several social media users shared the image on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim and the archived version of the posts can be found here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We conducted a Google reverse image search and came across a similar image uploaded on a website called 'Coroflot' and suggested that it shows the Incheon airport in South Korea.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The website carried a similar image and suggested it's from South Korea.</p></div>

The website carried a similar image and suggested it's from South Korea.

(Source: Coroflot/ Screenshot)

Further, we found that Germany-based media outlet Der Spiegel had carried the viral image in 2013 and mentioned that it showed the Incheon airport. The image was credited to global design firm Gensler.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Der Spiegel had published the viral image in 2013.</p></div>

Der Spiegel had published the viral image in 2013.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Gensler's website also carries the same photo of the international airport in South Korea.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gensler carried the image mentioning that it shows the airport in South Korea.</p></div>

Gensler carried the image mentioning that it shows the airport in South Korea.

(Source: Gensler/ Screenshot)

Meanwhile, on comparing the viral image with the structure of the said airport available on Google Earth, we found several similarities.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Left: Viral image. Right: Incheon airport.</p></div>

Left: Viral image. Right: Incheon airport.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

DESIGN PLAN OF NOIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

On 24 November, the Twitter handle of Noida International Airport (NIA) shared visuals of the design plan of the said airport.

Further, a LIVE streamed on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube handle on Thursday, 25 November showed the design plan of the said airport in Uttar Pradesh.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Design plan of Noida international airport as seen on PM Modi's YouTube handle.</p></div>

Design plan of Noida international airport as seen on PM Modi's YouTube handle.

(Source: YouTube/ Screenshot)

Evidently, an image of South Korea's Incheon airport was falsely shared as Noida International Airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

