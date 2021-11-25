This Image Shows Incheon Airport in South Korea, Not UP's Noida Airport
The image shows the Incheon international airport in South Korea and not Noida International airport in Jewar.
An image is being widely shared by social media users and various media outlets as the visual of the Noida International Airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 25 November.
However, we found that the image is being falsely linked to the airport in Uttar Pradesh. The image shows the Incheon international airport in South Korea.
CLAIM
Online portal 'India.com' carried the viral image in its article on the Noida International airport.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a Google reverse image search and came across a similar image uploaded on a website called 'Coroflot' and suggested that it shows the Incheon airport in South Korea.
Further, we found that Germany-based media outlet Der Spiegel had carried the viral image in 2013 and mentioned that it showed the Incheon airport. The image was credited to global design firm Gensler.
Gensler's website also carries the same photo of the international airport in South Korea.
Meanwhile, on comparing the viral image with the structure of the said airport available on Google Earth, we found several similarities.
DESIGN PLAN OF NOIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
On 24 November, the Twitter handle of Noida International Airport (NIA) shared visuals of the design plan of the said airport.
Further, a LIVE streamed on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube handle on Thursday, 25 November showed the design plan of the said airport in Uttar Pradesh.
Evidently, an image of South Korea's Incheon airport was falsely shared as Noida International Airport in Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)
