Image of Objectionable Hoardings is From UP's Pratapgarh, Not West Bengal

Earlier, he had made a statement on cow slaughter. As per a video uploaded on YouTube in 2012, he said, "We are not scared of any government. We do Qurbani (sacrifice) and if somebody comes, then we handle the person. Muslims are taking away cows because they are being sold."

But the viral visuals quote him as saying, "Muslims are not scared of any government because our population has increased. We don't argue like Hindus, we directly kill."

Further, these statements have been doing the round on social media for several years with some dating back to 2013 and the posts can be viewed here, here, here, here, and here.

Azam Khan, who was sent to jail in a fake birth certificate case, had said in 2013 that the viral statement being attributed to him was a "deep-rooted conspiracy to tarnish his secular credentials through the medium of social networking," a Statesman report mentioned.

Evidently, objectionable hoardings put up in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh were widely circulated with the false claim that they were installed in West Bengal.

