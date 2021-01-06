Pic of Man Holding Placard on Kashmir Isn’t from Farmers’ Protest

As per the article, authorities did not allow members of Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) to march towards Srinagar on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

Taking clues from here, we searched on YouTube using keywords ‘Dal Khalsa human rights Srinagar’ and came across a video uploaded on 9 December 2019 in which we could spot the same person wearing the same clothes as seen in the viral image.