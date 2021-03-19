Image of Lab Tech Faking COVID Reports Shared With Communal Twist

An image of a lab technician is being shared with a false claim that he’s Abdul Khan from Mumbai, who used to falsely declare Hindu patients as COVID positive.

However, the image that is being used in connection with the case is of another lab technician, identified as Amar Bahadur Chaudhary, who was arrested from Unnao in December 2020 for making fake COVID reports.

Further, it is true that Khan was arrested for making false COVID reports, but as per the police investigation, he did that for patients irrespective of their religion.