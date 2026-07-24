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Fact-Check: Image of Dharmendra Pradhan’s Letter of Resignation Is Fabricated

We found out that the image is fabricated.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image is being shared, claiming to show the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan's, letter of resignation.

  • The claim is going viral amid student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is fake and does not show an authentic document.

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How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible sources sharing the image or reporting on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

  • Following this, we compared the image in the claim with an authentic letter issued by Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • We observed that the signature and the letterhead in the claim image do not match the authentic letter issued.

Conclusion: The image is fake and does not show an authentic document.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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