Old Video Shared as Recent Visuals of Protests Against SIR in West Bengal

A video of a crowd walking with sticks and brooms in their hands on the streets is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident from West Bengal.

What's the claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user called 'SK Chakraborty' shared the clip with a caption saying, "See how they have come out against SIR(Special Intensive Revision of Voters’ List) in West Bengal. Illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas must be deported."