Old Image of Huge Explosion Falsely Linked to Afghanistan-Pakistan Escalations

Neither is this image recent nor is it related to the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
An image that shows a huge explosion taking place in an area is being circulated on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent escalations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

What have users said?: Those sharing the photo with a caption that said, "JUST IN: 2 explosions heard at Kabul Airport. Reportedly Pakistan Air Force conducted a new airstrike."

The above post had gained over six thousand views on the platform. More archives of similar claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The image dates back to March 2024 and reportedly showed a fireball erupting during an Israeli bombardment on Rafah. This made the viral claim false.

News reports: Using the help of a Google Chrome extension named 'InVID WeVerify', we conducted a reverse image search and found the same visual published in a news report by Arab News.

  • The report published on 29 March 2024 said that the US had allegedly authorised transfer of billions of dollars worth of fighter jets and bombs to Israel.

  • The photo's caption said, "A fireball errupts during Isreali bombardment on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Mar. 26, 2024. (AFP) (sic)."

Other sources: Team WebQoof found that the same image was also shared in a report available on the website of Al-Monitor. It said that the southern Gaza strip has witnessed intense bombardment from Israel.

  • This came despite international pressure for an immediate ceasefire.

Conclusion: It is evident that the image is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent escalations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Pakistan   Afghanistan   Webqoof 

