Hotels to Remain Closed Till 15 October? No, Circular is Fake
CLAIM
A fake circular attributed to the Ministry of Tourism is being circulated on WhatsApp with a claim that the government has announced that all “hotels, restaurants, resorts all over India will remain closed till 15 October 2020 due to coronavirus disease spread all over the world.”
The message further states that all North Indian hotels, resorts and restaurants will remain closed.
The Quint received multiple messages about this circular on its WhatsApp helpline number.
TRUE OR FALSE?
Ministry of Tourism took to its official Twitter account to clarify, saying, “The MoT, GoI, requests your attention to kindly refrain from forwarding a certain fake message regarding the closure of hotels/restaurants. We assure you that we have not issued such a message.”
The Quint has debunked several such messages which have been attributed to make such dubious claims.
In an earlier message, attributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs, it was claimed that no citizen is allowed to post anything on COVID-19 and that doing so is a punishable offence. However, this message was fake.
