Did Home Minister Amit Shah Say All Party Workers Survive on 5 Kilos Ration? No!

Ahead of Bihar assembly elections, a supposed graphic by NDTV carrying a purported statement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media platforms.
What were the remarks about?: The graphic, when translated to English, read, "All the workers on social media, irrespective of which party they belong to, are surviving on our 5 kilos of ration only!!."
What is the truth?: The viral graphic is fabricated. There is no evidence to support the claim that Shah indeed made such a statement during the NDTV Powerplay Conclave.
What led us to the truth?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search and came across a graphic published on the official handle of NDTV.
It was uploaded on 1 November.
The graphic looked similar to the viral image. While the entire set of graphics was uploaded in the same thread, none of them showed Shah making such a statement.
Comparing graphics: Team WebQoof compared the viral graphic to the original one shared by NDTV and found that the former had been edited. Another clear indication was the white band and the inconsistencies in the font.
NDTV debunks the claim: The media outlet, in a recent article, clarified that the viral quote attributed to Shah is a "digital fake". It further added, "NDTV would like to stress the Home Minister did not make this statement at the summit."
The article was published on 3 November.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral graphic is fabricated and is being shared with an incorrect claim.
