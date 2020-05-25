An image showing Home Minister Amit Shah with a few police personnel is viral with the claim that he hid his handcuffs under a handkerchief while being taken to the court.However, the image dates back to 2010 when Amit Shah was taken to the CBI office in Gandhinagar in connection with the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case. On zooming into a clearer version of the viral image, we saw that he was not handcuffed.CLAIMThe image shared by one Manohar Shrivastava had garnered over 10,000 shares at the time of publishing this article.The claim along with the image reads: “अमित शाह तड़ीपार को जब न्यालय में हत्कडी (रुमाल से छुपा ली) लगाकर पुलिस ले गयी थी .....ऐतिहासिक फोटो को वायरल करें”(Translated: When Amit Shah was being taken to the court with handcuff (hidden through handkerchief) by the police...make the historic picture go viral)WHAT WE FOUND OUTA Google reverse image search led us to an article published by The Hindu in August 2010 which carried the viral image. The article is headlined as: “Amit Shah had active role in fake encounter: CBI.”Amit Shah was then being taken to the CBI office in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in connection with the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case. The minister was discharged in the case in December 2014 citing lack of evidence.‘Plandemic’ – 26-Min Film on COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories DebunkedWe found a clearer version of the image in an article published in Outlook. On carefully looking at the image, we found that Amit Shah was not handcuffed then, rather is just holding a handkerchief in his hands.Evidently, an old image of Amit Shah being taken to the CBI office is being shared with false claim that he hid his handcuffs under a handkerchief.(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)(You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.)(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)