2008 Video From Goa Linked With Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal

A video showing an altercation between police personnel and a group of men in saffron clothing is being widely shared on social media with the claim that these men were a group of foreigners in West Bengal who were beaten up by the cops for endorsing Hindu religion.

This claim comes on the back multiple misleading videos being shared on the internet to portray post-poll violence in West Bengal.

However, The Quint found that the abovementioned video is from 2008 and the incident happened in Goa when a group of Russians chanting religious slogans clashed with the police after they were asked to stop after causing a traffic snarl.