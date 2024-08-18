No, This Video Doesn’t Show the Gang-Rape of a Hindu Woman in Bangladesh

What did Anannya say?: Responding to our mail, Anannya refuted the viral claim and said that "there was no incident of rape or molestation, it was a documentation of a terrible attack by the cadres and goons of Bangladesh Students League (BSL) on the general students of Jahangirnagar University."

She said that the incident took place on 16 July during the quota reform movement. Anannya mentioned that the students of the university had gathered in front of the vice-chancellor's residence for a peaceful protest after they were earlier attacked by BSL members.

However, the protest soon turned violent after members of BSL along with other people attacked the students of Jahangirnagar university with petrol bombs, bricks, etc.

"Soon, a number of students got injured, we all panicked that they will brutally kill us in no time. The VC locked his door, we cried to him to open the door and save us but he didn’t. Then some of us went on live and asked for help from the other students to come and save us", she told Team WebQoof.