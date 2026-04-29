This Video Doesn’t Show Hindu Girls Beating Bangladeshi Man in Delhi University

A video of a woman beating a man, who is seen sitting inside a vehicle, with a slipper is being shared on social media platforms with users claiming it to be a recent incident from Delhi University.
What's the claim?: Those sharing the clip with a caption that said, "A Bangladeshi jihadi was giving false advice to Hindu girls at Delhi University to trap them in love jihad. Then the girl students showed courage and caught the jihadi red-handed and beat him with shoes and slippers. Then they handed him over to the police."
What's the truth?: The video is actually from Bangladesh and shows a man accused of eve-teasing female students of Dhaka University being handed over to the police.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found the same visuals shared on a verified YouTube channel named 'Shomoyer Alo'.
It was uploaded on 26 April and its title when translated to English said, "What happened to Eve Teaser for teasing DU student | Shomoyer Alo."
News reports: A report published by Daily Campus said that a young man was handed over to the police after he allegedly made indecent gestures and eve-teasing to female students of Dhaka University (DU).
It mentioned that a video showing the man being surrounded by students, while one woman could be seen beating him with a shoe, went viral on the internet.
A Daily Inquilab report added that the university's assistant proctor Ali Mohammad Kawsar said that the man did not seem to be from the university.
Conclusion: The video is from Bangladesh is being incorrectly linked to Dhaka University.
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