Himachal Cong MLA’s Video Shared as Nepal MP Criticising PM Modi

A video of a politician criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral with a claim that the said politician was a Nepalese MP and Modi had been a subject of discussion in the Nepal Parliament.

However, we found that the politician in the viral video was Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi from Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur. The video was posted on 17 March on the official Facebook account of the Indian National Congress – Himachal Pradesh.